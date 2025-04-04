Volunteer Country

BREAKING: Past Tennessee Star Chase Dollander Gets Called Up to the Colorado Rockies

Former Tennessee Volunteers right handed pitcher is set to play in his first MLB game with the Colorado Rockies later this weekend

Caleb Sisk

Mar 13, 2025; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Former Tennessee Volunteers right handed pitcher is set to play in his first MLB game with the Colorado Rockies later this weekend

The Colorado Rockies have officially called up Chase Dollander from the minor leagues as he will be the third Vols player on the Rockies, playing alongside Seth Halvorsen and Jordan Beck.

Dollander is expected to make his MLB debut on Sunday in a game against the A's.

Dollander was drafted inside the top ten two drafts ago and was the former Tennessee Volunteers ace. He has been dominating the minor leagues and is expected to be a true star for the Rockies.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Caleb Sisk
