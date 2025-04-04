BREAKING: Past Tennessee Star Chase Dollander Gets Called Up to the Colorado Rockies
Former Tennessee Volunteers right handed pitcher is set to play in his first MLB game with the Colorado Rockies later this weekend
Former Tennessee Volunteers right handed pitcher is set to play in his first MLB game with the Colorado Rockies later this weekend
The Colorado Rockies have officially called up Chase Dollander from the minor leagues as he will be the third Vols player on the Rockies, playing alongside Seth Halvorsen and Jordan Beck.
Dollander is expected to make his MLB debut on Sunday in a game against the A's.
Dollander was drafted inside the top ten two drafts ago and was the former Tennessee Volunteers ace. He has been dominating the minor leagues and is expected to be a true star for the Rockies.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement
Published