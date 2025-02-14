Volunteer Country

FINAL: Tennessee Baseball Starts Where It Left Off In Season Opener vs Hofstra

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Dean Curley (1) throws the ball during the Tennessee Orange & White scrimmage baseball game at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., on Friday, November 8, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It didn't take long for the Volunteers to jump out to a big lead over over-powered Hofstra as they continued where they left off as defending national champs in their season opener. Vols win (15-0).

The 2025 College Baseball Season is officially underway with opening day having come and gone for the defending College World Series Champion Tennessee Volunteers. Their opening-day game against Hofstra could not have looked more like one of their overpowering performances from a year ago.

They were led on the mound by LHP, Liam Doyle who allowed just one hit and struck out 10 Hofstra batters in just five full innings of work. He was exceptional in his 2025 season debut for the Vols. He was then replaced by RHP, T. Franklin.

The top of the order for the Volunteers was deadly on Friday afternoon, with Dean Curley and Gavin Kilen leading the way with four hits combine, including three extra-base hits. Dean Curley's second inning home run to open the lead up to (5-0) was really what seemed to catapult this Vols team to their first win of the season. The bottom of the sixth inning featured an onslaught of Vols

And with the new run rules in place in College Baseball, this contest didn't even reach it's schedule of 9 innings. The Vols were up ten runs after later than the 7th inning and that's that now in College Baseball.

Caleb Sisk
