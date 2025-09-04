Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Baseball Star Named Brewers Farm Player of the Month

Former Tennessee Volunteers slugger Blake Burke earned Brewers Farm Player of the Month honors for August after hitting .301 with 7 home runs and 23 RBIs for the Biloxi Shuckers.

Jun 14, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello against the Florida State Seminoles during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Filed Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Blake Burke has always had a reputation for bringing power to the plate, and he’s proving it once again in the professional ranks. The former Tennessee Volunteers first baseman was named the Milwaukee Brewers Farm System’s Player of the Month for August, capping off a dominant stretch with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.

Burke’s numbers tell the story of his rise. In 27 games, he collected 31 hits, including six doubles and seven home runs, while driving in 23 runs. He finished the month with a .301 batting average, a .563 slugging percentage, and an impressive .928 OPS. That production not only highlights his consistency but also reaffirms his reputation as one of the most dangerous bats in the organization’s pipeline.

At Tennessee, Burke became a household name in college baseball circles, helping power the Volunteers’ lineup during their ascent as one of the nation’s premier programs. Known for his raw strength and ability to change a game with one swing, he was a key contributor in Knoxville and built a loyal following among Vols fans.

Now, Burke is translating that collegiate success to the minors. His performance in Biloxi earned him organizational honors and strengthened his case as a rising prospect within the Brewers’ system. For Milwaukee, the long-term payoff could be significant, an impact bat with SEC pedigree and professional polish.

Burke’s August surge is also a testament to his development and adaptability. Facing advanced pitching in Double-A, he showcased both patience and power, two traits that scouts believe will carry him to the next level. If he continues on this trajectory, it’s not hard to imagine him wearing a Brewers uniform in the near future.

For Tennessee fans, seeing Burke shine on the professional stage is a reminder of the program’s growing influence on Major League Baseball pipelines. For Milwaukee, it’s a glimpse of the power and production that may soon anchor their lineup.

Published
