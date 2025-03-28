Gavin Kilen's Injury Status for Tennessee vs South Carolina
Tennessee Volunteers second baseman Gavin Kilen is on the injury report ahead of Tennessee vs South Carolina game one
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday night in the first game of a three-game series. The game will. begin at 7:00 PM EST in Columbia as Tennessee is amid their second straight road series. Tennessee remains the No. 1 team in college baseball up to this point.
The Vols may be without their top second baseman for the fifth straight game as Gavin Kilen is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Kilen is averaging a .431 batting average with a team-high 10 home runs this season. Kilen is the only player to hit double digits when it comes to home runs as the second highest home run total is Andrew Fischer with 9.
