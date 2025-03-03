Tennessee Basbeall's Gavin Kilen Named Conference Player of the Week
The Tennessee Volunteers are off to a hot start to the 2025 College Baseball season. Vols infielder, Gavin Kilen has been named player of the week in the SEC.
The Tennessee Vols are in the midst of a title defense campaing on the baseball diamond. The Vols are currently (11-1) and are fresh off a weekend comprised of Top-25 wins during the series played at the Houston Astros stadium. Ranked wins over Oklahoma State and Arizona have the Vols vaulting up college baseball rankings to the No. 2 spot.
The Vols wouldn't have had the week against top competition they had without the performances from Gavin Kilen. Kilen has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week after going 11 for 18, with (5) homeruns, (9) runs scores, (8) RBI, and (3) BBs.
The Vols have two midweek games this week against Radford and Xavier before hosting St. Bonaventure this weekend before they start conference play next week against Florida. The SEC is expected to be an absolute gauntlet, as per usual. In the latest College Baseball rankings, there are 12 of 16 confernce members entrenched in the top-25.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill