How To Watch Tennessee Baseball Take On Wake Forest

Brooks Austin

Tennessee's Nate Snead (7) celebrates after striking out Wake Forest's Javar Williams (14) end the 8th inning at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on Wake Forest in a win or go home matchup Monday evening. Here's how to watch the matchup.

The Tennessee Volunteers nearly escaped the Knoxville regional completely unscathed. However, after a ninth inning walk off win by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, we return to Lindsey-Nelson stadium for a final regional game between Wake Forest and Tennessee.

The Tennessee Volunteers are one win away from returning to a Super Regional for the fifth straight season. A win over Wake today would punch their ticket to the Arkansas Super Regional. Here's how to watch what is expected to be a great matchup Monday afternoon.

• GameDay: Saturday, June 2nd
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Watch: ESPN+

