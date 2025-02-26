Latest on Tennessee Baseball Player Alberto Osuna's Lawsuit vs NCAA
The latest on Tennessee baseball's Alberto Osuna's lawsuit against the NCAA.
Alberto Osuna recently joined the Tennessee Volunteers as the newest addition. After joining the Vols he filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in hopes of gaining another season of eligibility.
A hearing was set in place for Osuna's case on Wednesday afternoon but it was announced from the judge that a decision would not be finalized today. This situation is similar to Vanderbilt football’s Diego Pavia who sued the NCAA for more eligibility claiming he lost money from playing JUCO. He won the case which shows promise for Osuna.
Osuna transfered from North Carolina to Tennessee prior to the start of the 2025 season and is hoping to play this year. Finished his North Carolina career ranked fifth in career home runs (45). Tennessee's baseball team has gotten off to a hot start this season with a perfect record in tact and adding a bat like Osuna's would be a nice addition for the Vols.
