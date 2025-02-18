LIVE Update - Tennessee Volunteers vs UNC Asheville Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers are back at home Tuesday afternoon to take on UNC Asheville. After a run-ruling weekend, the Volunteers look to continue their title defense.
The Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) are set for their first midweek game of the season as they take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-0). We have all the LIVE updates from the contest on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Tennessee Vols Uniform (Not Announced Yet)
Tennessee Vols Starting Lineup (Not Announced Yet)
Schedule Change
First pitch has been moved up 30 minutes to 4:00 PM EST on Tuesday. This is due to incoming weather and the temperature decline that is expected this evening.
How to Watch - Tennessee vs Hofstra
- GameDay: Tuesday, February 18th
- First Pitch: 4:00 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Tennessee Starting Pitcher: Unannounced At This Time
- Watch: SECN+
- Stream: ESPN App
SERIES HISTORY
Vols vs. UNC Asheville
Overall: 32-7
in Knoxville: 28-7
in Asheville: 4-0
at Neutral Sites: 0-0
Last Meeting: Vols win (3-2).
