Volunteer Country

LIVE Update - Tennessee Volunteers vs UNC Asheville Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers are back at home Tuesday afternoon to take on UNC Asheville. After a run-ruling weekend, the Volunteers look to continue their title defense.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Levi Clark (30) celebrates as after he hits a three-run home run during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
Tennessee's Levi Clark (30) celebrates as after he hits a three-run home run during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) are set for their first midweek game of the season as they take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-0). We have all the LIVE updates from the contest on Tuesday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee Vols Uniform (Not Announced Yet)

Tennessee Vols Starting Lineup (Not Announced Yet)

LIVE Update - Tennessee vs UNC Asheville, Game Score

First Inning: (NOT STARTED YET, FIRST PITCH IS AT 4:00 PM EST)
Top:

Bottom:

Schedule Change

First pitch has been moved up 30 minutes to 4:00 PM EST on Tuesday. This is due to incoming weather and the temperature decline that is expected this evening.

How to Watch - Tennessee vs Hofstra

  • GameDay: Tuesday, February 18th
  • First Pitch: 4:00 PM EST
  • Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
  • Tennessee Starting Pitcher: Unannounced At This Time
  • Watch: SECN+
  • Stream: ESPN App

SERIES HISTORY

Vols vs. UNC Asheville
Overall: 32-7
in Knoxville: 28-7
in Asheville: 4-0
at Neutral Sites: 0-0
Last Meeting: Vols win (3-2).

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

