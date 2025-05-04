LIVE Updates - Auburn vs Tennessee, Game Three Score
The Tennessee Vols and the Auburn Tigers are looking to finish off their three-game series on Sunday. Here are the live updates and scores from the conclusion of these top-ranked ball clubs.
The Tennessee Volunteers haven’t exactly had the best luck with regards to the weather this weekend. Star starting pitcher, Liam Doyle’s Friday night was cut short just one inning into work due to the bottom falling out of a thunderstorm. The bullpen scrapped their way to a 6-1 loss in game one after resuming play Saturday morning.
Sunday, the Tigers and Vols will finish off Game Two, which saw the Vols fight back to tie the game in the ninth thanks to a Dalton Bargo homer. The game immediately got delayed in the top of the 10th after just one pitch was thrown. That game is set to conclude at 1 PM, and 45 minutes after that, the two will face off for game three.
We will keep all score updates tracked right here.
LIVE Updates - Auburn vs Tennessee Score
Game Two conclusion:
Tenth Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
