LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Arkansas Score, Game Two of Fayetteville Super Regional

Christian Kirby

Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Tennessee's Andrew Fischer (11) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stay updated with the Tennessee vs Arkansas matchup in game two of the Fayetteville Super Regional.

The Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks are in the midst of their game two battle of the Fayetteville Super Regional. The Vols will be looking to end their recent struggles against the Razorbacks this weekend. UT's last series win against Arkansas came in 2005 while its last series win in Fayetteville was back in 2001.

Arkansas emerged victorious yesterday in a well-pitched game from both sides. Now, the pressure is on the Vols to win this afternoon to continue the series. Should Tennessee win this afternoon, the two teams will play again on Monday to decide who gets to go to Omaha. A time for that game has not yet been announced.

Live Updates - Tennessee vs Arkansas Score

How To Watch Tennessee vs Arkansas

• GameDay: Sunday, June, 8th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Baum-Walker Stadium
• Watch: ESPN

