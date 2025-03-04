Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Radford Score

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host Radford for a midweek battle as the non-conference slate comes to a close in before next week's SEC opener. Here are the live updates from their midweek matchup.

The Tennessee Volunteers have jumped up the Top-25 rankings from the start of the season. Ranked No. 4 coming into the season, through a dominant non-conference slate, they've vaulted into the No. 2 spot following a dominate showing in Houston.

The Vols are fresh off a weekend of wins that featured ranked opponents and they will continue the momentum into a home matchup against Radford on Tuesday evening.

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

Pregame Storylines:

Starting Lineup:

How to Watch Tennessee vs Radford:

• GameDay: Tuesday, March 4th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+

Radford is 5-5 on the season with wins against Akron, Quinnipiac and Mercyhurst. This is the first time these two teams will have played since 2009 when Tennessee won by a final score of 11-4.

