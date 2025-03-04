LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Radford Score
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host Radford for a midweek battle as the non-conference slate comes to a close in before next week's SEC opener. Here are the live updates from their midweek matchup.
The Tennessee Volunteers have jumped up the Top-25 rankings from the start of the season. Ranked No. 4 coming into the season, through a dominant non-conference slate, they've vaulted into the No. 2 spot following a dominate showing in Houston.
The Vols are fresh off a weekend of wins that featured ranked opponents and they will continue the momentum into a home matchup against Radford on Tuesday evening.
LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Radford Score
First Inning:
Top:
Bottom:
Pregame Storylines:
Starting Lineup:
How to Watch Tennessee vs Radford:
• GameDay: Tuesday, March 4th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
Radford is 5-5 on the season with wins against Akron, Quinnipiac and Mercyhurst. This is the first time these two teams will have played since 2009 when Tennessee won by a final score of 11-4.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill