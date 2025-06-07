Volunteer Country

Marcus Phillips Set To Start For Game One For Tennessee Baseball vs Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers will be giving the first start of the Arkansas series to Marcus Phillips

Tennessee pitcher Marcus Phillips (23) celebrates after striking out a batter during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Marcus Phillips (23) celebrates after striking out a batter during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play their first game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the super regionals ahead of Omaha. The Vols will look to get off to a great start, as they will be starting Marcus Phillips in the first game against the Hogs.

Phillips had a solid outing against the Razorbacks in the regular season, as he picked up the win for the Vols. In that game, Phillips had only three strikeouts but gave up only three runs.

Liam Doyle will likely get the start in the second game of the series as the Golden Spikes Award Finalist will have the chance to cap the series off if they can pick up the win later today.

Coverage begins at 5:00 PM EST.

