MLB Draft Begins Today in Atlanta with Vols Prospects in the Spotlight
The 2025 MLB Draft begins today in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of MLB All-Star Week festivities. This year’s draft spans 20 rounds over two days, July 13–14. The first three rounds, including compensatory and competitive balance picks, begin Sunday at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN and MLB Network. The first 43 selections will be shown. Rounds 4–20 resume Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET, available via live stream on MLB.com.
With the Volunteers fresh off another strong season, the program continues to develop players ready for the next level. This year’s group of draft-eligible Vols reflects that success, as scouts and analysts alike have praised their development, versatility, and readiness to contribute in professional organizations.
The 2025 MLB Draft features a strong presence from Tennessee baseball, as numerous current and former Vols are expected to be among the selections.
Standout left-hander Liam Doyle has drawn national attention for his command and strikeout ability. Second baseman Gavin Kilen has also emerged as a polished infield prospect with a strong bat. Power-hitting infielder Andrew Fischer is considered one of the top offensive talents available, according to Vols Wire. Former Vols Dean Curley, Marcus Phillips, AJ Russell, Tanner Franklin, and Nate Snead are also among those expected to be drafted.
Keep an eye on Atlanta—Big League dreams begin today.
