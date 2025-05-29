Volunteer Country

NCAA Baseball Knoxville Regional Bracket - Tennessee Vols Path to Super Regional

A look at Tennessee's path to making a Super Regional in the NCAA Baseball tournament.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteer's Dylan Loy (37) pitches the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Tennessee Volunteer's Dylan Loy (37) pitches the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A look at Tennessee's path to making a Super Regional in the NCAA Baseball tournament.

The Knoxville regional will be getting kicked off tomorrow at 1 PM as Cincinnati and Wake Forest will be the first game of the bracket. Tennessee will then play Miami (OH) at 6 PM. So as things get started, here is a look at Tennessee's path to advancing to the super regional round.

The losers of day one will then play one another on Saturday at noon. The loser of that game will be eliminated from the bracket. The winners will play on Saturday at 6 PM.

The winner of the noon game on Saturday will then play the loser of the 6 PM game on Saturday on Sunday at noon. The winner of that game will then play again on Sunday at 6 PM and will face off against the winner of the 6 PM game on Saturday. If necessary, a game on Monday will be played if necessary but a time has not yet been announced for that.

NCAA Baseball Knoxville Regional Bracket
NCAA

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to repeat as national champs this year after winning in 2024.

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball