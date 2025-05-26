Volunteer Country

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 11, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NCAA Baseball tournament is set to kick off for the 2025 season. Here's how to watch the rankings and regionals reveal show.

The Tennessee Volunteers didn’t exactly have the 2025 regular season that they’d hoped. They lost 6 out of the final 7 SEC Series, and they were (2-1) in the conference tournament before a ten-run loss to Vanderbilt sent them home. 

Now, on Monday afternoon, the Vols are waiting to find out their rankings fate. It’s already confirmed that they will have a top-16 seed, per D1baseball. They are one of the 16-teams that will host a regional in round one. 

The question now is whether they will manage to find a way into the top 8 of the rankings in order to host a super-regional, though unlikely. 

Considering the pitching the Vols have, like LHP Liam Doyle and RHP Marcus Phillips, they should be a tough beat in this tournament setting as long as their bats remain consistent.

NCAA Baseball Tournament 2025 - How To Watch Regionals Reveal

When?
The Broadcast is set for a NOON EST start time.

WHERE?
ESPN2

What to Expect?
According to D1baseball projections, the Vols are expected to be a 14 overall seed. Though they will unlikely be unable to host a super-regional, they have a favorable regional slate. D1baseball projects, NC State, Western Kentucky, and Miami (OH).

