NCAA Baseball Tournament 2025 - How To Watch Regionals Reveal
The NCAA Baseball tournament is set to kick off for the 2025 season. Here's how to watch the rankings and regionals reveal show.
The Tennessee Volunteers didn’t exactly have the 2025 regular season that they’d hoped. They lost 6 out of the final 7 SEC Series, and they were (2-1) in the conference tournament before a ten-run loss to Vanderbilt sent them home.
Now, on Monday afternoon, the Vols are waiting to find out their rankings fate. It’s already confirmed that they will have a top-16 seed, per D1baseball. They are one of the 16-teams that will host a regional in round one.
The question now is whether they will manage to find a way into the top 8 of the rankings in order to host a super-regional, though unlikely.
Considering the pitching the Vols have, like LHP Liam Doyle and RHP Marcus Phillips, they should be a tough beat in this tournament setting as long as their bats remain consistent.
NCAA Baseball Tournament 2025 - How To Watch Regionals Reveal
When?
The Broadcast is set for a NOON EST start time.
WHERE?
ESPN2
What to Expect?
According to D1baseball projections, the Vols are expected to be a 14 overall seed. Though they will unlikely be unable to host a super-regional, they have a favorable regional slate. D1baseball projects, NC State, Western Kentucky, and Miami (OH).
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement