NCAA Baseball Tournament Seeding Reveal - Tennessee Vols Ranking

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers dogpile after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The NCAA Baseball Tournament Rankings have been revealed on ESPN2, we keep you up to date with the LIVE news and notes.

The Tennessee Volunteers didn’t exactly have the 2025 regular season that they’d hoped. They lost 6 out of the final 7 SEC Series, and they were (2-1) in the conference tournament before a ten-run loss to Vanderbilt sent them home. 

Now, on Monday afternoon, the Vols have learned their seeding fate in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. With a field of 64 teams, the defending national champions have already been awarded a regional host site. Now, it’s about figuring out their overall seeding to learn their path back to Omaha. 

NCAA Baseball Tournament Seeding Reveal - LIVE

*This article will be updated throughout the broadcast of the rankings reveal.*

Top-16 Regionals

  1. Vanderbilt
  2. Texas
  3. Arkansas
  4. Auburn
  5. North Carolina
  6. LSU
  7. Georgia
  8. Oregon State
  9. Florida State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Clemson
  12. Oregon
  13. Coastal Carolina
  14. Tennessee
  15. UCLA
  16. Southern Miss

Knoxville Regional

No. 14 Tennessee
Miami (Ohio)

Cincinatti
Wake Forest

Quotes:
"You look at Tennessee and they lost five guys from a national title-winning team a year ago that had double-digit home runs and their entire staff, and yet here they are."

With the Vols being ranked the No. 14 seed, if they win their regional in Knoxville, they will faceoff against the winner of the Arkansas Regional.

Arkansas Regional

No. 3 Arkansas
North Dakota State

Creighton
Kansas

LIVE:
We know, as the broadcast begins, that the Vols have already clinched a top-16 seed and therefore a Regional at Tennessee.

The Vols finished the 2025 season with a (41-15) record, carrying a (16-14) conference record in a brutal SEC. With half of the regional sites in the tournament being earned by SEC conference members, the competition should have the Vols prepared for tournament baseball.

