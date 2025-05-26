NCAA Baseball Tournament Seeding Reveal - Tennessee Vols Ranking
The NCAA Baseball Tournament Rankings have been revealed on ESPN2, we keep you up to date with the LIVE news and notes.
The Tennessee Volunteers didn’t exactly have the 2025 regular season that they’d hoped. They lost 6 out of the final 7 SEC Series, and they were (2-1) in the conference tournament before a ten-run loss to Vanderbilt sent them home.
Now, on Monday afternoon, the Vols have learned their seeding fate in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. With a field of 64 teams, the defending national champions have already been awarded a regional host site. Now, it’s about figuring out their overall seeding to learn their path back to Omaha.
NCAA Baseball Tournament Seeding Reveal - LIVE
*This article will be updated throughout the broadcast of the rankings reveal.*
Top-16 Regionals
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- North Carolina
- LSU
- Georgia
- Oregon State
- Florida State
- Ole Miss
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Coastal Carolina
- Tennessee
- UCLA
- Southern Miss
Knoxville Regional
No. 14 Tennessee
Miami (Ohio)
Cincinatti
Wake Forest
Quotes:
"You look at Tennessee and they lost five guys from a national title-winning team a year ago that had double-digit home runs and their entire staff, and yet here they are."
With the Vols being ranked the No. 14 seed, if they win their regional in Knoxville, they will faceoff against the winner of the Arkansas Regional.
Arkansas Regional
No. 3 Arkansas
North Dakota State
Creighton
Kansas
LIVE:
We know, as the broadcast begins, that the Vols have already clinched a top-16 seed and therefore a Regional at Tennessee.
The Vols finished the 2025 season with a (41-15) record, carrying a (16-14) conference record in a brutal SEC. With half of the regional sites in the tournament being earned by SEC conference members, the competition should have the Vols prepared for tournament baseball.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement