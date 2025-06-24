Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Dealt Massive Blow In Transfer Portal

Tennessee Volunteers baseball was dealt an unfortunate blow on Monday.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee pitcher Michael Sharman (35) celebrates Tennessee pitching a no-hitter after a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and St. Bonaventure at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, March 6, 2025.
The Tennessee Volunteers were dealt a massive blow on Monday as they would lose another group of players to the transfer portal.

The Tennessee Volunteers lost a massive haul of seven pitchers on Monday to the transfer portal as the following players entered the transfer portal.

• Michael Sharman
• Tanner Wiggins
• Dane Bjorn
• Luke Payne
• Brayden May
• Stratton Scott
• Andrew DuMont

The most notable pitcher that they are losing out of the group is Sharman who actually started during some mid-week contests for the Vols this season. Sharman finished the season with 25 strikeouts in 22 innings. Wiggins is also an unfortunate loss for the Vols as he had plenty of upside. This group of pitchers will join other pitchers such as Dylan Loy and Brayden Sharp in the portal.

