Tennessee Baseball Dealt Massive Blow In Transfer Portal
The Tennessee Volunteers were dealt a massive blow on Monday as they would lose another group of players to the transfer portal.
The Tennessee Volunteers lost a massive haul of seven pitchers on Monday to the transfer portal as the following players entered the transfer portal.
• Michael Sharman
• Tanner Wiggins
• Dane Bjorn
• Luke Payne
• Brayden May
• Stratton Scott
• Andrew DuMont
The most notable pitcher that they are losing out of the group is Sharman who actually started during some mid-week contests for the Vols this season. Sharman finished the season with 25 strikeouts in 22 innings. Wiggins is also an unfortunate loss for the Vols as he had plenty of upside. This group of pitchers will join other pitchers such as Dylan Loy and Brayden Sharp in the portal.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava