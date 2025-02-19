Tennessee Baseball Erupts for 29 Runs, Crushes UNC Ashville
Tennessee looked like an incredible offensive team in its 29-4 domination of UNC Ashville on Tuesday.
Tennessee baseball continued its early-season dominance with another offensive explosion, dismantling UNC Asheville 29-4 on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols have now secured four consecutive run-rule victories, flexing their firepower and depth in an overwhelming performance.
From the first pitch, it was clear Tennessee’s lineup was locked in.
All nine starters recorded a hit and scored a run, showcasing the depth and balance that makes this team so dangerous. Dalton Bargo delivered a historic night, blasting two home runs—including a grand slam—in a nine-run second inning that quickly erased an early deficit.
Freshman Jay Abernathy made his presence felt with five runs scored and four stolen bases, showing off his speed and ability to create havoc on the basepaths. The team’s aggressive baserunning and disciplined approach at the plate were on full display, forcing UNC Asheville’s pitching staff into 22 walks.
On the mound, Tennessee’s arms were equally dominant, racking up 12 strikeouts while allowing just one walk. Newcomers Nic Abraham, Tanner Wiggins, and Brayden Krenzel all looked sharp in their debuts, with Abraham earning the win in relief. The Vols' pitching depth is already proving to be a major strength, complementing their red-hot offense.
With three grand slams in just four games, Tennessee’s power surge is ahead of last year’s record-setting pace. The Vols look every bit like a national title contender early on, combining relentless offense with strong pitching and defensive fundamentals.
They’ll aim to keep the momentum rolling as their homestand continues later this week.
