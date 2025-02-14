Tennessee Baseball Fans React to New Uniforms
Tennessee fans had some thoughts about the baseball team's new look.
Tennessee has one of the hottest baseball programs in the entire country.
They are fresh off the first national championship in school history and have tons of hype behind them heading into the 2025 season. Along with sky-high expectations, Tennessee will have a lot of brand new things for fans to enjoy in the 2025 season.
Lindsey Nelson Stadium is currently undergoing massive renovations that will be underway throughout the season. The stadium will be completely unrecognizable from the former small ballpark that the Vols called home. However, that is not the only change that fans can look forward to.
Tennessee will have several new uniforms for this baseball season that fans have never seen before. The first look at the new white jerseys was revealed ahead of the Vols' season opener on Friday.
Fans were quick to react to seeing the new jerseys for the first time, and it is safe to say that most of the reaction online was positive.
The reactions to the new white uniforms was not all positive, however. Some fans complained about the placement of the Nike and SEC logos and expressed their desire for it to be moved to the sleeves of the jersey. In addition, when these jerseys first leaked online a couple of weeks ago, the reaction to them was more negative.
However, now that fans can see them for themselves, it seems like they are more pleased with the way the uniforms look than they were when they first got a glimpse of them. Regardless of how fans feel about the new uniforms, the fact that Tennessee baseball is back is something that the whole fanbase has been ready for.
After months of waiting, it's baseball time in Tennessee.
