Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball is in good hands with Hunter Ensley

Tennessee baseball is in good hands this season as Hunter Ensley leads the Vols in the field.

Caleb Sisk

Jun 16, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center fielder Hunter Ensley (9) reacts after getting an out against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center fielder Hunter Ensley (9) reacts after getting an out against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Tennessee baseball is in good hands this season as Hunter Ensley leads the Vols in the field.

Tennessee lost many of their talented players and starters from last season’s national championship winning team however they did return one main piece to the puzzle.

That piece being Hunter Ensley who opted to stay with the Vols for one last season instead of going to the MLB Draft and likely being drafted.

Ensley is famously known for his vaccine of a glove in center field however what people don’t talk about is his bat which has actively improved since his first game at Tennessee.

Ensley is the captain of this program and has the heart to go along with it. Which is something that many stars before him such as Drew Gilbert showed before him. Tennessee will rely heavily on him as he is the biggest returning factor to the fielding squad and at the plate arguably.

Tennessee fans are still questioning how they are going to react to the departures of many of their top players however this team will be in good hands with Ensley who can lead this team back to where they belong. Luckily for the Vols, they recruit well and have many talented transfers coming in to help the Big Orange along the way.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball