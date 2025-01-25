Tennessee Baseball is in good hands with Hunter Ensley
Tennessee baseball is in good hands this season as Hunter Ensley leads the Vols in the field.
Tennessee lost many of their talented players and starters from last season’s national championship winning team however they did return one main piece to the puzzle.
That piece being Hunter Ensley who opted to stay with the Vols for one last season instead of going to the MLB Draft and likely being drafted.
Ensley is famously known for his vaccine of a glove in center field however what people don’t talk about is his bat which has actively improved since his first game at Tennessee.
Ensley is the captain of this program and has the heart to go along with it. Which is something that many stars before him such as Drew Gilbert showed before him. Tennessee will rely heavily on him as he is the biggest returning factor to the fielding squad and at the plate arguably.
Tennessee fans are still questioning how they are going to react to the departures of many of their top players however this team will be in good hands with Ensley who can lead this team back to where they belong. Luckily for the Vols, they recruit well and have many talented transfers coming in to help the Big Orange along the way.
