Tennessee Baseball Off to Historic Start in 2025
The Volunteers are off to an incredible start to their title defense.
Tennessee baseball is off to an extraordinary start to the 2025 season as they defend their national championship from 2024.
Over their first four games, the Volunteers have been nothing short of dominant, outscoring their opponents 75-6.
In their season-opening series against Hofstra, Tennessee showcased its offensive firepower, demolishing the Pride 46-2. The 46 runs scored were the most in a series for the Vols since they put up 68 runs in a sweep of Iona in 2022. This performance also marked their highest run total in a season-opening series since 2004, when Tennessee outscored Morehead State 54-1.
Tennessee's dominance continued in Tuesday's midweek matchup against UNC Asheville, where the Vols blasted five home runs and drew a staggering 22 walks in a 29-4 victory. This win tied the program's single-game record for runs scored during the Tony Vitello era. From top to bottom of the lineup, Tennessee has been firing on all cylinders, making it clear that they are more than ready to defend their title.
One of the most impressive aspects of Tennessee’s start has been the play of their highly touted freshman class. Ranked No. 1 in the nation by Perfect Game for 2024, this group has quickly proven its worth.
Freshmen Jay Abernathy (.750), Levi Clark (.714), and Manny Marin (.600) currently lead the team in batting average, and the quartet of freshmen, including Chris Newstrom (.400), has combined for 16 runs, 13 hits, and 15 RBIs.
These young stars are not just contributing—they are setting the tone for the team’s success.
On the mound, Tennessee's freshmen pitchers have also made an immediate impact. RHP Nic Abraham and RHP Brayden Krenzel both posted scoreless outings in their collegiate debuts during the win over UNC Asheville.
Additionally, highly touted RHP Tegan Kuhns has yet to make his debut due to illness, but he is expected to be a key contributor to the staff once he returns. With the combination of strong pitching and explosive offense, Tennessee’s 2025 squad looks poised to continue its dominance throughout the season.
As the Vols prepare for their weekend series, it's clear that they are a team to watch. The incredible start to their 2025 season is a testament to their talent, depth, and determination as they aim to defend their national title.
