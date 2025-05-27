NCAA College Baseball Regional Betting Odds - Vols Given Best Odds to Make Super
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host the first regional in the NCAA College Baseball tournament. We take a look at the latest odds for the Vols to win and move on to a super.
The Tennessee Volunteers finished the regular season with a (16-14) record and a (2-1) exit in the SEC tournament.
The defending national champs are set to host the first regional in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Vols play host to Miami (OH), Cincinnati, and Wake Forest.
The Vols are set to faceoff against Miami (OH) on Friday at 6 PM EST on ESPN+
Today, we take a look at the odds for the Vols to make it out of the regional in Knoxville.
Tennessee Regional - Odds to Advance
- Tennessee -225
- Wake Forest +300
- Cincinatti (+750)
- Miami RedHawks (+2000)
All odds brought to you by DraftKings.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Wake Forest is given the second-best odds, most likely due to the exceptional pitching they’ve displayed all year and their top-20 team batting average. Shortly behind them is Cincinnati, which is top-30 in stolen bases but struggled through the majority of its Big 12 schedule. Lastly, the Miami RedHawks are fresh off a conference title.
