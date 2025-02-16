Tennessee Baseball Sweeps Hofstra In Series Finale
Tennessee defeats Hofstra for the third straight game to sweep the season opening series.
The Tennessee Volunteers have run ruled Hofstra for the third straight game after they defeated them by a score of 13-1 on Sunday.
Nate Snead was the pitcher who started the game and gave up a single run in the first inning. He would continue to pitch before being pulled for Andrew Behnke which led t many pitchers playing in this one. A major highlight was Aaron Combs's little brother Ryan Combs making his Tennessee debut and striking two batters out and only giving up one hit. Austin Breedlove was the pitcher to close the game out with three ground outs including one that was sent back to the pitchers mound.
Nearly every Vols hitter had a good day with Reese Chapman having the highlight of the day. Chapman hit the Vols second grand slam in the series to blow the game wide open. The Vols did a good job getting into scoring position with walks and singles.
Tennessee baseball will return to action on Tuesday for their single midweek game. They take on the UNC Ashville at 4:30 PM EST.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports