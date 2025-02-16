Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Sweeps Hofstra In Series Finale

Tennessee defeats Hofstra for the third straight game to sweep the season opening series.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Austin Hunley (31) throws the ball to first base during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
Tennessee's Austin Hunley (31) throws the ball to first base during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have run ruled Hofstra for the third straight game after they defeated them by a score of 13-1 on Sunday.

Nate Snead was the pitcher who started the game and gave up a single run in the first inning. He would continue to pitch before being pulled for Andrew Behnke which led t many pitchers playing in this one. A major highlight was Aaron Combs's little brother Ryan Combs making his Tennessee debut and striking two batters out and only giving up one hit. Austin Breedlove was the pitcher to close the game out with three ground outs including one that was sent back to the pitchers mound.

Nearly every Vols hitter had a good day with Reese Chapman having the highlight of the day. Chapman hit the Vols second grand slam in the series to blow the game wide open. The Vols did a good job getting into scoring position with walks and singles.

Tennessee baseball will return to action on Tuesday for their single midweek game. They take on the UNC Ashville at 4:30 PM EST.

