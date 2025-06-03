Tennessee Head Coach Tony Vitello Excited to 'Run It Back' vs Arkansas Baseball
The Tennessee Volunteers head to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks and head coach Tony Vitello is excited to run it back vs the Hogs.
The Tennessee Volunteers are headed to yet another Super Regional in the NCAA Baseball tournament. However, this time, they will be headed to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks and head coach Tony Vitello is excited.
The Tennessee Volunteers are no strangers to Super Regionals. The defending national championship-winning program seems to be an annual shoo-in for this point in the season at this point in the tenure of head coach Tony Vitello.
Though what is unique to this year’s challenge for the Vols is the fact that they will be the road underdog instead of the home favorite in this year’s super regional.
The Volunteers are headed to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the second time this season, and head coach Tony Vitello and his squad are looking for a bit of a “get back” agains the Razorbacks.
Tennessee closed the regular season losing five of six SEC weekend series, most recently the series loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks to finish the regular season. After winning Game One of the series, the Vols dropped two straight vs the Razorbacks.
Head coach Tony Vitello spoke about the matchup:
“Uhm, so not that I didn’t expect them to win their regional, but when, at least in the neighborhood I grow up in, you’d meet up on the street and play a bunch of games. And when I lost, I was a little punk, I always wanted to “run it back,” let’s redo it. It’s a blessing to be playing, and this team has been confident on the road.”
