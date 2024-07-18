Tennessee's Christian Moore Expected to Rise Up MLB Ranks Rapidly With Los Angeles Angels
Former Tennessee Volunteer baseball player Christian Moore is expected to rise up the MLB ranks rapidly with the Los Angeles Angels.
The 2024 MLB draft took place earlier this week and the Tennessee Volunteers had a multitude of players selected. The first player off of the board was Christian Moore in the first round with the eighth overall pick to the Los Angeles Angels. He's only been a big leaguer officially for a few days now, and the expectations are already through the roof.
From an article by The Athletic, not only is it expected that Moore will reach the big leagues sooner rather than later, but supposedly they expect him to be on the big league roster before the end of this season. The MLB schedule still has over two months before the regular season concludes so perhaps that could become reality, but very rarely do prospects rise up that quickly. Here is what the article stated:
"The Angels took Tennessee star second baseman Christian Moore, supposedly with the idea of getting him to the big leagues this season. I think this is a big reach, as Moore is not a second baseman and probably ends up in left field, while at the plate he has a super-wide setup with no stride, and pitchers showed he’d chase offspeed stuff out of the zone. Moore did hit the ball very hard all season, though, and if you’re looking for a big exit-velocity guy, he’s near the top of the list."
Moore posted an incredible 2024 season stat line. He was a crucial piece to Tennessee's national championship-winning team. Over his three years at Tennessee, Moore finished with a .338 batting average, 61 home runs, 160 RBI and 162 starts, which is ironically the same number of games in a full MLB regular season. He also became just the second player ever to hit for the cycle during the College World Series.
