Tennessee Vols Baseball Commit Michael Teasley Continues His Rise
Few high school players in Tennessee have made as much noise as Michael Teasley in 2025. The rising senior from Oak Ridge High School was recently named Class 4A Mr. Baseball by the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association, capping off a breakout year that showcased his elite two-way ability and leadership. Teasley also earned District 3-4A Player of the Year honors, leading the Wildcats to their second consecutive Class 4A state tournament appearance.
On the mound, the 6-foot-1 right-hander delivered dominant numbers: an 8–1 record, a 1.16 ERA, and 113 strikeouts. He consistently overpowered hitters with a fastball that sits 88–92 mph and touches 93, according to PG Deep South. But it’s not just the velocity, Teasley mixes speeds with confidence and shows an advanced feel for his breaking ball and location on both sides of the plate.
Offensively and defensively, Teasley has also made his mark at third base, demonstrating strong arm strength and smooth fielding mechanics. His versatility, mound presence, and maturity continue to draw national attention.
Perfect Game ranks Teasley as the No. 31 prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Tennessee. He is currently committed to the University of Tennessee, where his skill set fits seamlessly into the Vols’ aggressive, high-ceiling pitching pipeline.
For head coach Tony Vitello and the Tennessee staff, Teasley’s commitment is a major recruiting win. He brings toughness, polish, and SEC-ready tools from day one. More than just a standout prep arm, Teasley is the kind of all-around athlete who elevates a program.
From Oak Ridge to his future home in Knoxville, Michael Teasley continues to prove he’s not just Mr. Baseball—he’s Mr. Big Time.
