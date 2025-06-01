Tennessee Volunteers Baseball Discovers Opponent for NCAA's Knoxville Regional
The Tennessee Volunteers have discovered who they will be facing Sunday in the Knoxville Regional.
Tennessee picked up another win during the Knoxville Regional on Saturday as the Volunteers defeated Cincinnati 10-6. With the win, the Vols will now face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and are just one win away from moving on to the Super Regional round.
Wake Forest is fresh off a decisive win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in a game that took place earlier this afternoon. The Deacon's victory has set a matchup with the Vols to determine who advances to the next round.
If the Volunteers defeat Wake Forest, they will officially advance to the next round and be one step closer to reclaiming their national championship crown. If the Volunteers lose, however, a rematch game will be played on Monday to determine who will advance to the Super Regionals.
The Volunteers' matchup against Wake Forest is set to take place at 6 PM or shortly following the matchup between Wake Forest and Cincinnati. Details on how to watch tonight's game have not yet been released.
