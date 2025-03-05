Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Baseball vs. Xavier

Tennessee takes on the Musketeers on Wednesday. This is the final mid-week game of the week before entering another weekend series in Knoxville.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) makes it safely to second base at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) makes it safely to second base at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee takes on the Musketeers on Wednesday. This is the final mid-week game of the week before entering another weekend series in Knoxville.

Tennessee is set to take on the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night as part of their second mid-week game of the week. The Vols won their first mid-week game of the week on Tuesday when they hit three grand slams and scored 22 runs against a feisty Radford unit.

Tennessee already announced that Thomas Crabtree would be getting the start on the mound for the first time in his career. Following this announcement, Tennessee announced the rest of their starting lineup for their second and final mid-week game before they start their weekend series on Friday.

1. Dean Curley (3B)
2. Gavin Kilen (2B)
3. Hunter Ensley (CF)
4. Andrew Fischer (1B)
5. Levi Clark (DH)
6. Reese Chapman (RF)
7. Cannon Peebles (C)
8. Dalton Bargo (LF)
9. Ariel Antigua (SS)
Starting Pitcher: Thomas Crabtree

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball