Tennessee Volunteers Baseball vs. Xavier
Tennessee takes on the Musketeers on Wednesday. This is the final mid-week game of the week before entering another weekend series in Knoxville.
Tennessee is set to take on the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday night as part of their second mid-week game of the week. The Vols won their first mid-week game of the week on Tuesday when they hit three grand slams and scored 22 runs against a feisty Radford unit.
Tennessee already announced that Thomas Crabtree would be getting the start on the mound for the first time in his career. Following this announcement, Tennessee announced the rest of their starting lineup for their second and final mid-week game before they start their weekend series on Friday.
1. Dean Curley (3B)
2. Gavin Kilen (2B)
3. Hunter Ensley (CF)
4. Andrew Fischer (1B)
5. Levi Clark (DH)
6. Reese Chapman (RF)
7. Cannon Peebles (C)
8. Dalton Bargo (LF)
9. Ariel Antigua (SS)
Starting Pitcher: Thomas Crabtree
