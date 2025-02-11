Tennessee Volunteers Dean Curley Makes Golden Spikes Award Watch List
Tennessee's Dean Curley has made the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List.
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a historic season as they claimed the 2024 national title. The baseball program was littered with MLB talent in both the pitching staff and the batting lineup. Now heading into the 2025 season, the Vols are yet again loaded with talent and one of their players is already in the conversation for a prestigious award.
The Golden Spikes Award released their preseason watch list earlier in the week. The award is given out annually to the best amateur baseball player in the United States. For Tennessee this year, it's infielder Dean Curley who is on the early radar for the major award.
In 2024, Curley batted .285 on the season, smacked 12 home runs, drove in 50 RBI and racked up 10 doubles on the season. The sophomore rising star had a big introduction to college baseball last season and now in year two, he is looking to make some even bigger waves with the defending champs.
If Curley were to take home the Golden Spikes Award this season, he would become the first-ever Volunteer to do so. Star infielder Christian Moore made the midseason watch list in 2024 before becoming a top 10 pick in the draft last year, so perhaps Curley can be the first one to bring the award home to Knoxville this season.
