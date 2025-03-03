Tennessee Volunteers Keep Climbing in Latest College Baseball Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers continue to climb in the latest college baseball rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers had their first tests of the season this past weekend in the Astros Foundation College Classic. They entered the weekend with a perfect record and left the weekend with a perfect weekend. They are now ranked No. 2 overall in the latest D1Baseball rankings.
The Volunteers got the weekend started with a 5-2 win over No. 16 Oklahoma State. They then took care of business against Rice with a 13-3 win and then 5-1 victory over No. 24 Arizona. The Volunteers have been rolling this season and even against top 25 teams, the results weren't any different for Tony Vitello and his squad.
Up next, Tennessee has mid week games against Radford and Xavier. Then they have a weekend series against St. Bonaventure. They then will have a game against West Georgia before starting their first conference series of the season against the Florida Gators.
The defending national champs appear to have a team that is prepared to make yet another run at the national title this season.
College Baseball Top 25 Rankings:
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- North Carolina
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Florida
- Oregon State
- Virginia
- Oregon
- Clemson
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Wake Forest
- UC Santa Barbara
- Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt
- Troy
- Southern Miss
- Dallas Baptist
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma State
