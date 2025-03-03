Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Keep Climbing in Latest College Baseball Rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to climb in the latest college baseball rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello speaks to officials at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello speaks to officials at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers had their first tests of the season this past weekend in the Astros Foundation College Classic. They entered the weekend with a perfect record and left the weekend with a perfect weekend. They are now ranked No. 2 overall in the latest D1Baseball rankings.

The Volunteers got the weekend started with a 5-2 win over No. 16 Oklahoma State. They then took care of business against Rice with a 13-3 win and then 5-1 victory over No. 24 Arizona. The Volunteers have been rolling this season and even against top 25 teams, the results weren't any different for Tony Vitello and his squad.

Up next, Tennessee has mid week games against Radford and Xavier. Then they have a weekend series against St. Bonaventure. They then will have a game against West Georgia before starting their first conference series of the season against the Florida Gators.

The defending national champs appear to have a team that is prepared to make yet another run at the national title this season.

College Baseball Top 25 Rankings:

  1. LSU
  2. Tennessee
  3. Arkansas
  4. North Carolina
  5. Georgia
  6. Florida State
  7. Florida
  8. Oregon State
  9. Virginia
  10. Oregon
  11. Clemson
  12. Texas
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Wake Forest
  16. UC Santa Barbara
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Vanderbilt
  19. Troy
  20. Southern Miss
  21. Dallas Baptist
  22. Auburn
  23. Alabama
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Oklahoma State

Jonathan Williams
