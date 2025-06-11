Tennessee Volunteers Land Star Transfer Pitcher from ETSU Brady Frederick
The Tennessee Volunteers have landed star transfer pitcher Brady Frederick.
The Tennessee Volunteers, unfortunately, had their season come to and this past weekend against Arkansas, but as expected, Tony Vitello and his staff are already getting busy in the transfer portal. East Tennessee State pitcher Brady Frederick has announced he has committed to Tennessee.
Earlier in the week, it was announced Frederick would be taking a visit to Tennessee and it looks like the Vols got the job done to secure the commitment.
Frederick was named Southern Conference pitcher of the year this season. He posted a 2.67 ERA, 76 strikeouts and 19 walks in 77.2 innings of work. He pitched against Tennessee during the regular season and in 3.2 innings, he allowed two runs and a walk while also adding four strikeouts.
The Volunteers were able to add one of the top arms in the sport from the portal last offseason as Liam Doyle made the move to Knoxville. Now they have landed yet another promising arm out of the portal that will contribute next season.
