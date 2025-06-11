Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Land Star Transfer Pitcher from ETSU Brady Frederick

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed star transfer pitcher Brady Frederick.

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello goes to the dugout after the officials meeting for the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers, unfortunately, had their season come to and this past weekend against Arkansas, but as expected, Tony Vitello and his staff are already getting busy in the transfer portal. East Tennessee State pitcher Brady Frederick has announced he has committed to Tennessee.

Earlier in the week, it was announced Frederick would be taking a visit to Tennessee and it looks like the Vols got the job done to secure the commitment.

Frederick was named Southern Conference pitcher of the year this season. He posted a 2.67 ERA, 76 strikeouts and 19 walks in 77.2 innings of work. He pitched against Tennessee during the regular season and in 3.2 innings, he allowed two runs and a walk while also adding four strikeouts.

The Volunteers were able to add one of the top arms in the sport from the portal last offseason as Liam Doyle made the move to Knoxville. Now they have landed yet another promising arm out of the portal that will contribute next season.

