Tennessee vs Arkansas - Volunteers Hoping to Break Conference Series Streak
The Tennessee Volunteers are hoping to break their conference series losing streak vs Arkansas.
The Tennessee Volunteers have the opportunity to snap their four-game conference series losing streak on Friday after winning game one on Thursday. A couple of three-run innings yesterday helped propel them over the Razorbacks.
Liam Doyle will be getting the start for Tennessee. He has 13 starts on the season, a 9-2 record and a 2.17 ERA. He is leading the country in strikeouts (127) and strikeouts per nine innings (15.31). His 280 career strikeouts rank seventh among active Division I pitchers while his 13.55 strikeouts/nine innings ranks second. Doyle has reached double-digit strikeouts six times this season, including three times in SEC play after 12 punchouts over seven shutout innings last Friday night vs. No. 10/11 Vanderbilt.
Arkansas has not ye announced who their starting pitcher will be for game two.
Game two is set to start at 7:30 PM ET and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+ for those who want to watch. Saturday's game will be available on SEC Network.
