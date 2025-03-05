Tennessee vs Radford Final Score - Vols Hit Three Grand Slams in Win
Tennessee baseball's offense exploded again in the 21-9 win over Redford.
Tennessee baseball stayed undefeated in emphatic fashion, overpowering Radford 22-9 in a wild, high-scoring affair at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols belted three grand slams, pushing their season total to seven in just 12 games, as their offense proved unstoppable once again.
The game started off shaky for Tennessee, as defensive miscues allowed Radford to jump out to a 3-2 lead in the first inning. Despite early struggles on the mound from AJ Abraham, Dean Curley and Andrew Fischer helped keep the Vols within striking distance with back-to-back solo home runs. Radford tacked on another run in the second with a sacrifice bunt, making it 4-2.
Tennessee took control in the third inning with a massive seven-run outburst. After loading the bases, Reese Chapman crushed a grand slam—his second of the season—to vault the Vols into the lead.
Gavin Kilen added a two-RBI single, extending the advantage to 9-4. Radford, however, refused to go away, scoring two in the fourth and three more in the fifth to tie the game at 9-9. A highlight moment came when Hunter Ensley made a leaping catch at the center field wall, robbing Radford of a go-ahead run.
The Vols responded immediately, with Ensley driving in a run in the bottom of the fifth to reclaim the lead. Tennessee added another run in the sixth before exploding in the seventh inning with a stunning 12-run frame. Fischer delivered a grand slam to break the game wide open, and Blake Grimmer put an exclamation mark on the night with a walk-off grand slam, ending the game in spectacular fashion.
Tennessee’s offense continues to dominate, and with seven grand slams in just 12 games, the Vols are proving to be one of the most dangerous lineups in college baseball. Despite some defensive hiccups, their relentless scoring power kept them in control, securing another statement win.
