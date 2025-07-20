Volunteer Country

Tony Vitello Is Turning Tennessee Baseball Into a National Brand

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello has built a national powerhouse in Knoxville, and now he’s making waves at the pro level, too, as a respected MLB Draft analyst and insider.

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello speaks with MLB Network during the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When Tennessee hired Tony Vitello in 2017, they were hoping to spark a revival in a once-proud baseball program. Eight seasons later, Vitello has delivered far more than that, building a college baseball juggernaut in Knoxville, capturing the 2024 national championship, and turning the Volunteers into a perennial postseason force.

Tennessee has now reached five straight NCAA super regionals, hosted multiple regionals at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and produced MLB-caliber talent year after year. And while Vitello's on-field success has become impossible to ignore, it's his growing influence in professional baseball circles that’s starting to elevate his reputation beyond the college ranks.

Vitello’s role as an ESPN MLB Draft analyst isn’t just a side gig or a publicity play. He’s become a go-to voice during one of the sport’s most important weekends, offering sharp, insider analysis that reflects his deep network across college and pro scouting departments.

From the moment his players step on campus, Vitello is preparing them for the next level. His ability to identify talent, develop it, and position players for the MLB pipeline has earned him the respect of general managers, cross-checkers, and agents alike.

Tennessee fans already had plenty of reasons to be excited about the future — elite recruiting classes, a stacked coaching staff, a revamped stadium, and a culture of winning. But Vitello’s rising credibility in MLB circles gives the Vols another major edge: pro-level trust.

When Vitello speaks on ESPN draft night, he’s not just analyzing the picks; he’s representing a program that has quickly become synonymous with player development and MLB readiness. That matters for recruits. It matters for transfers. And it matters for the future of Tennessee baseball.

In an era where college coaches are becoming national media figures, Vitello stands out not because he seeks the spotlight, but because he’s earned it. His charisma, candor, and competitive fire have made him one of the most respected voices in the sport.

And as Tennessee continues to chase titles and produce pros, Vitello’s growing presence on the national stage is just one more reminder. The Vols aren’t just winning, they’re building a baseball brand.

Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

