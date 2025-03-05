Vols Pitcher Set To Get His First Start for Tennessee vs. Xavier
Tennessee is giving the ball to a new pitcher, allowing him to get his first career Tennessee Volunteers start.
Tennessee vs. Xavier is approaching fast as the Vols look to win their second game of the week after defeating Radford on Tuesday. Tennessee will get only a day off after the conclusion of tonight's game against Xavier before having to jump back into weekend play.
With the mid-week stretch of two games, the Vols are starting a pitcher that has yet to start. RHP Thomas Crabtree is the starter for the Vols. Before taking the mound on Wednesday, Crabtree holds a 0.00 ERA with four strikeouts in just 1.2 innings of work.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM EST where you can find Crabtree and the remainder of the Vols looking to continue their undefeated streak.
