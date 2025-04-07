Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Star Chase Dollander Makes Colorado Rockies Debut
The Tennessee Volunteers star made his MLB debut on Sunday against the Athletics in a win.
The Tennessee Volunteers have many players in the MLB with the newest name to be called up to the show being Chase Dollander from the Colorado Rockies.
Dollander is a former Tennessee Volunteers pitcher and ace of two seasons after transferring in after an impressive season. Dollander was a Friday night starter in his first Vols seasona and a Saturday night starter in his second season.
After dominating the minor league competition, the Rockies were left with no choice but to throw Dollander in the rotation. he made his starting debut with the Rockies on Sunday and did not disappoint.
Watch below as he strikes six batters out in his first outing which lasted five innings.
Dollander is expected to be a star in the MLB just as he was in Knoxville two seasons ago.
