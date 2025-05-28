2027 EDGE Rusher Ba'Roc Willis Set To Visit Tennessee Volunteers
Ba'Roc Willis will visit the Volunteers for the second time this year
A Top 2027 prospect will be back on campus to visit the Volunteers this upcoming weekend. As the official visit season kicks off, Tennessee is keeping its eye on the 2027 class and will host a number of top prospects. One is Ba’roc Willis, who is a standout edge rusher from Moody, Alabama.
Willis was recently named to the ESPN300 list as a four-star prospect, the No. 10 EDGE, the No. 10 player in Alabama, and the No. 81 player regionally, per ESPN. He is rated as a four-star prospect on every recruiting platform except On3.
Willis was previously committed to Alabama before reopening his commitment in January. This weekend will mark the second time in this calendar year that Willis has visited Tennessee. He also took an unofficial visit on March 10th. A thing to note here is that his teammate, Sidney Walton, plays for the Volunteers and committed to the Vols last year.
Willis had a productive year for the Moody Blue Devils, finishing with 95 tackles, 38 quarterback hurries, 26 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. I got the chance to see him in person last season when Moody hosted powerhouse Gainesville in Alabama. In that game, Willis made a big impact, finishing with eight sacks, five quarterback hurries, and two sacks. He was a key piece on the defensive side of the ball for the Blue Devils, who made it to the state championship, falling just short to Montgomery Catholic 17-14.
He was a terror in the backfield, constantly making plays with his elite quick first step. Other areas he has grown in are implementing new pass-rush moves to his game and continuing to fine-tune his craft. A trainer who has been vital in his continued growth is Coach L, from Birmingham, Alabama, who has been training and developing Willis. Willis is a hard worker and a silent assassin who can take over a game whenever he wants.
It certainly is paying dividends for Willis. Even MaxPreps recognized his ability this season, naming Willis a sophomore All-American, a distinguished honor only a select few players in the country get, especially at the high school level. Willis is just getting started with his career and has continued to impress early on, so much so that top programs have taken notice including the Volunteers. This relationship will be one to continue to watch and see how much the Vols will push to land Willis when it is time to make a decision.
