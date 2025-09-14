Volunteer Country

AP Poll Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Stay Put After Loss to Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers discover their new ranking after the overtime loss to Georgia.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel chat before Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) and Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel chat before Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers discover their new ranking after the overtime loss to Georgia.

The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime in week three. Tennessee had a chance to win the game with a field goal in the closing seconds, but a missed attempt pushed the game into overtime where Georgia sealed it with a game winning touchdown.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong showing from the Volunteers. Joey Aguilar and the offense had another strong day and they look the part of a team that will be competing for a college football playoff start this season.

With that said, here is where the Tennessee Volunteers sit in the latest AP college football rankings.

AP College Football Rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Miami
  5. Georgia
  6. Oregon
  7. Florida State
  8. Texas
  9. Illinois
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Iowa State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Alabama
  15. Tennessee
  16. Utah
  17. Texas Tech
  18. Georgia Tech
  19. Indiana
  20. Vanderbilt
  21. Michigan
  22. Auburn
  23. Missouri
  24. Notre Dame
  25. USC

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football