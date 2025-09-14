AP Poll Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Stay Put After Loss to Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers discover their new ranking after the overtime loss to Georgia.
The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime in week three. Tennessee had a chance to win the game with a field goal in the closing seconds, but a missed attempt pushed the game into overtime where Georgia sealed it with a game winning touchdown.
Despite the loss, it was still a strong showing from the Volunteers. Joey Aguilar and the offense had another strong day and they look the part of a team that will be competing for a college football playoff start this season.
With that said, here is where the Tennessee Volunteers sit in the latest AP college football rankings.
AP College Football Rankings:
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- LSU
- Miami
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Florida State
- Texas
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Iowa State
- Ole Miss
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Texas Tech
- Georgia Tech
- Indiana
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Auburn
- Missouri
- Notre Dame
- USC
