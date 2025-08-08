Breaking Down the Last Position Battle Along the Offensive Line
The Tennessee football program has a new quarterback under center heading into this season and establishing the best five offensive lineman to protect him is a primary focus for the coaching staff during fall camp.
At the moment, the Vols seem to have four players locked in for a starting role with tackles Lance Heard and David Sanders Jr., guard Wendell Moe Jr., and center Sam Pendleton.
That leaves one guard spot open to earn for a trio of Volunteers in redshirt freshman Jesse Perry, redshirt sophomore Shamurad Umarov, and redshirt freshman Max Anderson.
The thing I do love about this group is they sacrifice for each other. They are in there for each other. Every single one of them wants to go start and I want them to, but they also go help the guy next to them and behind them, and I feel like naturally we will have chemistry.- Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee
1. Jesse Perry (6'6/320 pounds)
As a true freshman last season, Jesse Perry played in just four games to use his redshirt, but will be expected to step into a larger role this season whether starting or as a depth option on the bench. Now that he has filled out his long, slender frame from high school, he has the size and athleticism necessary to make a push for the starting guard role.
Despite his youth and inexperience, Perry could certainly leave fall camp starting at guard opposite Moe Jr.
Jesse does everything right, from eating habits, recovery, film study, and coaching other players. That's the reason he put himself in the position he's at.- Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee
2. Shamurad Umarov (6'7/330 pounds)
The most experienced player among the trio of contenders is Shamurad Umarov, having appeared in a total of 14 games over the last two seasons. He was the first blue-chip offensive lineman to sign with the program under Josh Heupel and his coaching staff, but has yet to truly breakthrough.
However, this could be his best chance for that breakthrough as he battles to earn the starting position.
3. Max Anderson (6'5/311 pounds)
Max Anderson, another redshirt freshman in the mix, played in two games last season to utilize his redshirt as he sat behind some more experienced players. While he might not earn that coveted starting spot just yet, he should get rotated into a significant number of games to gather more experience throughout the upcoming season.
BOTTOM LINE
Tennessee has a trio of youthful options to plug in at that final open starting spot along the offensive line at a guard position and the competition will be decided during these next few weeks leading up to the season opener against Syracuse.
Redshirt freshman Jesse Perry seems to have the slight early advantage, but by no means has he locked the starting job down to this point, and regardless of who wins the battle, all three should see a strong amount of in-game snaps this fall.
