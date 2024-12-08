College Football Playoffs Final Predictions
Here are the final college football playoff predictions. Where does Tennessee fit in?
Tennessee and 11 other teams will figure out their seeding as the very first selection day for the 12-team playoffs.
Things got wild for college football yesterday and likely shook the whole playoffs up.
Tennessee on SI’s Caleb Sisk is here to make his final prediction right ahead of the selection ceremony.
1: Oregon
“This is a bit of a no-brainer. They are the only remaining undefeated team and they have defeated both Ohio State and Penn State at this point.”
2: Georgia
“Although at times Georgia didn’t seem to be similar to what we have seen in the past the Bulldogs are undeniable at this position. They do have two losses on the season but that shouldn’t move them to three or four.”
3: Boise State
“The Broncos will get in simply due to the fact they have won every single game aside from a close game against the Oregon Ducks. They are the best group of 5 team and they get an automatic bid.”
4: Arizona State
“Arizona State didn’t just win their game, they dominated. They deserve to be here and no one else deserves it more considering the SMU Mustangs did lose on Saturday.”
5: Notre Dame
“This seems to be the right selection for the 11-1 Fighting Irish because there is no more data to consider. They were ahead of Ohio State and that’s how it should be.”
6: Texas
“This is what I believe the committee will do not what I think they should do. Texas hasn’t won a game against a team that is still ranked to this point. Other teams behind them with the same amount of losses have. However, they were ranked 2nd in the nation and won’t be punished heavily for losing Saturday’s game.”
7: Ohio State
“The Buckeyes are the next team to get in. They were rated higher than Tennessee in the rankings last week and I don’t anticipate that to change.”
8: Penn State
“I don’t feel they SHOULD be over the Vols because they have less quality wins but similar to the Texas situation I don’t believe they will be punished worse than this for making the conference championship and losing to the Ducks.”
9: Tennessee
“Tennessee would be the first team on the road and to be honest Vols fans could be irritated over this with rightful reasoning. The Vols have a better resume than arguably every team from five and below.”
10: Indiana
“The Hoosiers get in with only one loss. This isn’t a shocking pick whatsoever even though their schedule is the easiest among the selections.”
11: SMU
“SMU simply deserves this more than the Alabama Crimson Tide. SMU cannot be kept out of the playoffs by losing off a 56-yard field goal by a freshman kicker. That was a great game and I believe they will get in the playoffs.”
12: Clemson
“Clemson defeating SMU gains them this spot despite being at the 17th spot entering Saturday. After a great performance, this seems to be fair.”
