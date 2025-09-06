Volunteer Country

David Sanders Jr's Injury Status for Tennessee vs ETSU

David Sanders Jr's injury status for Tennessee vs ETSU, as he is on the report for the second weekend in a row.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) on the sidelines during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) on the sidelines during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second game of the season as they are set to play their home opener against ESU on Saturday, which will be a game that is heavily favored for the Tennessee Volunteers as they enter this game over 40 favorites and expected to win via blowout fashion.

The Vols Will be entering this game without one of their main players that they added through the off-season, as they are set to take on the ETSU Bucs without David Sanders Jr. Sanders Jr. missed the first game of the season, but the Vols have hopes that he will be 100% for Tennessee vs Georgia inside Neyland Stadium next week.

This will be an on-going story to watch early next week, when the Vols report their injuries.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football