David Sanders Jr's Injury Status for Tennessee vs ETSU
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second game of the season as they are set to play their home opener against ESU on Saturday, which will be a game that is heavily favored for the Tennessee Volunteers as they enter this game over 40 favorites and expected to win via blowout fashion.
The Vols Will be entering this game without one of their main players that they added through the off-season, as they are set to take on the ETSU Bucs without David Sanders Jr. Sanders Jr. missed the first game of the season, but the Vols have hopes that he will be 100% for Tennessee vs Georgia inside Neyland Stadium next week.
This will be an on-going story to watch early next week, when the Vols report their injuries.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU