DeSean Bishop’s Rise Captivates Tennessee Football
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop has always believed in the power of perseverance. That belief has fueled a journey from local legend at Karns High School to a scholarship athlete poised to lead the Vols backfield in 2025.
The 5-foot-10, 208-pound redshirt sophomore's story is one of grit, patience, and resilience.
In 2024, still a walk-on, Bishop quickly proved he belonged on the SEC stage. Backing up SEC Player of the Year Dylan Sampson, Bishop quietly carved out his own reputation, rushing for 455 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. His 6.15 yards per carry ranked third in the conference and sixth among FBS freshmen with 70+ attempts. Not bad for a player who once faced the uncertainty of earning a spot, let alone playing time.
Two words define his breakout performance against Kent State: explosive efficiency. Bishop posted a staggering 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. With touchdown runs of 53 and 57 yards, he didn't just flash potential; he made a statement.
Though he missed three games midseason with a lower-body injury, Bishop returned with authority in the regular season finale at Vanderbilt, grinding out 61 yards on 13 carries to help secure the win. From his bruising runs to his electrifying open-field bursts, Bishop turned adversity into a platform, and the coaching staff took notice.
By spring of 2025, Bishop was officially placed on scholarship and recognized on Athlon’s Preseason All-SEC Fourth Team. He’s no longer in anyone’s shadow. This fall, he’s expected to be the focal point of Tennessee’s offense.
His motivation? It comes from a place of faith and purpose. In a 30 Days 30 Vols preview on WVLT, Bishop reflected, "God had a plan for me. Walking on and getting hurt, it may sound crazy, was a blessing in disguise." That quote, like his path, speaks volumes about the mindset that turned a setback into a setup for success.
Bishop’s journey is steeped in East Tennessee football history. A Karns alum, he racked up 8,347 rushing yards and 102 touchdowns during his high school career, second and third all-time in TSSAA history, respectively. He was a two-time 5A Mr. Football winner and carried his hometown’s football hopes on his back, quite literally.
Bishop is doing it again—this time on Rocky Top. With a compelling blend of talent and humility, he’s not just playing for carries. He’s playing for everyone who’s ever been overlooked.
And the rest of his story? It’s just getting started.
