EDGE James Pearce Jr. 40-Yard Dash Results - Former Volunteer Posts Impressive Time

Tennessee Volunteers EDGE James Pearce Jr.'s 40-yard results are in.

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
The first day of NFL Combine workouts is set to take place on Thursday as defensive linemen and linebackers prepare to take on the event. Tennessee's James Jearce Jr. has already begun his day at the Combine.

Pearce Jr. is expected to be one of the first names taken at EDGE in this draft class. Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams announced on Wednesday that he will not be working out at the combine and Penn State's Abdul Carter is also doing the same due to a stress fracture discovered at the combine health check. Marshall's Mike Green is also not participating due to hamstring tightness.

It is a massive opportunity for Pearce Jr. as he looks to boost his NFL draft stock just a month out from the major event.

James Pearce Jr. 40-Yard Dash Results:

Height: 6052
Weight: 245
Arm: 32 ¾”
Hand: 10”
Vertical: 36 inches
Broad Jump: 10'2"
40-yard: 4.50 Unofficial (1.58 10-yard split), 2nd attempt: 4.47 (1.56 10-yard split)

Right now, Pearce Jr. is projected as a late first round pick in most NFL mock drafts. However, if he is able to take over the spotlight on Thursday, he very well could see his stock shoot up the ranks.

Pearce is a force off the edge as he finished his Tennessee career with 19 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception. Having a quieter season than they last didn’t change Pearce’s projection much as many believe Pearce will be a first round pick.

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

