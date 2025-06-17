Elite 11 Finals Preview - All Eyes on Tennessee Volunteers Commit Faizon Brandon
As the Elite 11 Finals begin, Tennessee Volunteers commit Faizon Brandon will be one of the tournament's most closely followed athletes.
The Elite 11 Finals are set to take place this week as some of the best high school quarterback prospects in the nation travel to Los Angeles, California to compete in a three-day competition to crown the nation's best high school quarterback.
One player who is expected to make a splash in this year's event is Tennessee Volunteers commit Fazion Brandon. According to 247 Sports, Brandon is the nation's No.1 quarterback in the 2026 class and is one of the top-ranked players in the country.
Brandon has the ability to showcase his talents and skills as he competes in the tournament, which could create significant momentum for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers as they continue to recruit for their 2026 class.
"If Brandon can separate himself from the rest of the pack, it would be a major development for Tennessee as Josh Heupel and the Volunteers deal with the short and long-term fallout from Nico Iamaleava's exit." Wrote CBS Sports' Andrew Ivans in his preview for the event.
Currently, the Volunteers have 10 total commits in their 2026 recruiting class which currently ranks 31st in the country. Josh Heupel and his staff will continue to diligently work to nab as many talented recruits as possible ahead of December's signing day.
