Elite 11 Rankings - How Things Stacked Up Day One, Texas and Tennesse Commits Flash
The Elite 11 Finals have officially kicked off here in Los Angeles, California. We have the Day One rankings here On SI.
Twenty of the nation's top signal-callers are in Los Angeles, California to compete in the Elite 11 Finals. An annual event that's statistically connected to the NFL's First Round moreso than any singular camp on the recruiting circuit, Tennssee's future at the quarterback position — Faizon Brandon — is in town as well.
Here's how we here at On SI thought things shook out on Day One of the event.
Elite 11 Rankings - Day 1
- Dia Bell, Texas Commit
- Keisean Henderson, Houston Commit
- Faizon Brandon, Tennessee Commit
- Landon Duckworth, Uncommitted
- Derek Zammit, Boise State Commit
- Briggs Cherry, Louisville Commit
- Travis Burgess, UNC Commit
- Helaman Casuga, Texas A&M Commit
- Jett Thomala, Alabama Commit
- Dereon Coleman, Miami Commit
- Will Griffin, Florida Commit
I felt like there was a clear-cut top two on night number one here in Los Angeles, and that was Houston commit Keisean Henderson and Texas Commit Dia Bell. The highlights from Henderson are undeniable, he has extreme traits and there is immense life on the football. However, throughout the night, the most consistent for my money was Dia Bell.
Faizon Brandon and Landon Duckworth were in that next tier for me on the evening. Both are relatively raw when it comes to some of the traditional drops that this event forces upon these young quarterbacks, but the arm strength from both flashed throughout the first night. Brandon went on to win the rail shot competition at the end of the evening — A line drive throw down the sideline designed to mimic a Cover 2 “hole throw” on the facemask of the receiver.
The “Best ball” of the night was Boise State commit, Derek Zammit and the data backed it up. At one point, I checked with the advanced analytics team on site, Zammit’s revolutions on the ball were hands down the highest of any player throwing Tuesday night. He’s throws an extremely tight and accurate football.
I was pleasantly surprised by Florida commit, Will Griffin. There’s no doubt it’s an interesting throwing motion, one that mimics a catcher in baseball but it’s extremely quick and efficient. And he certainly knows how to “swing his swing.” It’s a consistent cut that produces consistent results. Though he did struggle on some of the bigger horsepower throws at times.
