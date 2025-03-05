Volunteer Country

ESPN Analyst Labels Former Tennessee Volunteers Star As "Buzzworthy" Name

Former Tennessee Volunteers star is named as a "buzzworthy" name among free agents this off-season by ESPN Analyst Jeremy Fowler

Caleb Sisk

Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
NFL Free Agency is set to kick off March 10th in the legal negotiation window, while players can sign with teams as early as 4 PM on March 12th.

There are plenty of former Tennessee Volunteers set to test the waters of free agency, with some expected to make more than others. One of the expected big winners in this year’s free agency pool is WR Joshua Palmer.

Palmer is a Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver who formerly played with the Tennessee Volunteers. In his time with the Tennessee Volunteers, Palmer finished with three seasons of over 400 receiving yards.

ESPN Analyst Jeremy Fowler believes that the former Volunteers will make more money than some think.

"He's a buzzworthy name among some teams as a sleeper receiver," Fowler wrote.

Plenty of teams are expected to show interest. Some of these teams include the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and of course, the Los Angeles Chargers will show interest in bringing their starting receiver back.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

