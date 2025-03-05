ESPN Analyst Labels Former Tennessee Volunteers Star As "Buzzworthy" Name
Former Tennessee Volunteers star is named as a "buzzworthy" name among free agents this off-season by ESPN Analyst Jeremy Fowler
NFL Free Agency is set to kick off March 10th in the legal negotiation window, while players can sign with teams as early as 4 PM on March 12th.
There are plenty of former Tennessee Volunteers set to test the waters of free agency, with some expected to make more than others. One of the expected big winners in this year’s free agency pool is WR Joshua Palmer.
Palmer is a Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver who formerly played with the Tennessee Volunteers. In his time with the Tennessee Volunteers, Palmer finished with three seasons of over 400 receiving yards.
ESPN Analyst Jeremy Fowler believes that the former Volunteers will make more money than some think.
"He's a buzzworthy name among some teams as a sleeper receiver," Fowler wrote.
Plenty of teams are expected to show interest. Some of these teams include the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and of course, the Los Angeles Chargers will show interest in bringing their starting receiver back.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill