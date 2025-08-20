ESPN Names Tennessee's Ty Redmond As Potential Breakout Player for 2025 CFB Season
Tennessee Volunteers' defensive back Ty Redmond has been labeled as a player who could have a breakout season in 2025.
The 2025 college football season is just a few days away as teams all across the nation gear up for the return of their beloved sport. With the return of football so near, many experts and analysts have already made their predictions for who the impact playres will be.
But oftentimes, some players are "slept on" ahead of the season. ESPN recently took the liberty of listing a litany of players who could break out during the 2025 college football season. One of the players listed was Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Ty Redmond.
Redmond is heading into his freshman season with the Volunteers and was a member of the team's 2025 recruiting class. His frame and athleticism provide him ample opportunity to make an impact on the Vols' defense in 2025.
"He's got all the traits that you look for," Volunteers' defensive coordinator Tim Banks told ESPN. "He will be really good at the corner. For him to do what he did in the spring was really impressive. We think a lot of him; we feel like he'll get a chance to play. We think the sky's the limit."
Redmond and the Volunteers will begin their 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, when they face the Syracuse Orange. Kickoff for this game is set for noon and coverage for this event will air on ABC.
