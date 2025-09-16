Volunteer Country

Everything from Head Coach Josh Heupel in Media Availability

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media following the weekend of the Georgia game and ahead of a matchup with UAB

Shayne Pickering

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel before Tennessee's home opener against ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 6, 2025.
/ Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel spoke to media following a wekend that resulted in the Volunteers losing 44-41 in overtime in the SEC opener for both programs.

Heupel now turns the focus of his team to the next opponenet that will come to Neyland Stadium on Saturday in UAB.

Josh Heupel Opening Statement

"I had a good morning with the guys. Obviously everyone is disappointed with the outcome from Saturday, but it was a good morning with good energy and a lot of things we are in control of that have an opprotunity to change that game, coaches and players. At the end of the day in this game, you have to constantly move forward. You have to take advantage of everyday and can not look out the rearview mirror, but have to look out the windshield and keep driving forward.

Establishing Depth With Young Talent

Sometimes with injury, guys get forced to playing more of a load than you anticipate, but the other part of it is that was the challenge to some of our young guys this morning to continue to grow where we can trust them out there, certainly in the ballgame, but also over the course of the season.

Full Press Conference

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel had to say.

Published
Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.

