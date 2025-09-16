Everything from Head Coach Josh Heupel in Media Availability
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel spoke to media following a wekend that resulted in the Volunteers losing 44-41 in overtime in the SEC opener for both programs.
Heupel now turns the focus of his team to the next opponenet that will come to Neyland Stadium on Saturday in UAB.
Josh Heupel Opening Statement
"I had a good morning with the guys. Obviously everyone is disappointed with the outcome from Saturday, but it was a good morning with good energy and a lot of things we are in control of that have an opprotunity to change that game, coaches and players. At the end of the day in this game, you have to constantly move forward. You have to take advantage of everyday and can not look out the rearview mirror, but have to look out the windshield and keep driving forward.
Establishing Depth With Young Talent
Sometimes with injury, guys get forced to playing more of a load than you anticipate, but the other part of it is that was the challenge to some of our young guys this morning to continue to grow where we can trust them out there, certainly in the ballgame, but also over the course of the season.
Full Press Conference
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel had to say.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU