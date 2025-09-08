Everything From Tennessee Football DL Dominic Bailey During His Media Availability
Different Defensive Approach for Inexperienced QB?
"No, we feel like you have to stop the run to even be able to pass rush, rush the passer anyway. So, we know we got to stop the run in any game, every game," Bailey explained.
Neyland Effect
"I mean, I just feel like it's the best stadium in college football. Just the fans, how loud they are, how when the opposing team's offense is out there, I know they can't hear. So, like, it's just great to play," Bailey said.
UGA Physicality
"I mean, obviously, they're very physical. They're always a good offensive line. They always have a great offensive line, honestly. So, we just have to match their physicality, and we'll be fine," Bailey says.
Message to the Freshmen
"I try not (to be different in the mental) because you don't want to get them too like scared or riled up for it. So, just let them go through it by themselves. Let them go through the hole, run it through the T, their first play, then they'll figure it out after that," Bailey explained.
Watch and listen to everything Dominic Bailey said HERE.
