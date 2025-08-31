Everything From Tennessee Football WR Braylon Staley After a Win Over Syracuse
In the second quarter, Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar would connect with redshirt freshman wide receiver Braylon Staley for a 73-yard touchdown, which would be the first of three touchdown passes for the new signal caller making his debut.
Staley would finish the afternoon with 4 receptions for 95-yards, and a touchdown.
After the game, Staley was one of the selected players to meet with the media to answer questions.
Deep Ball Connection
"I mean, we called the play, either to me or Mike (Matthews). I felt like I had the right read on it, ran the post route and I was open. He (Joey Aguilar) threw the ball up, touchdown."
Offense Set The Tone
"I just felt like we felt confident in ourselves out there. I feel like we still have a lot to improve on and we're going to do that this week in practice, and I feel like it's always something to get better at. So, I think we just take up the next step forward and just continue to get better."
"I think offensively, I mean, we set the tone, but like I said, we can be way better. We left a lot on the field, too, as well. And you know, just take that step forward next week in practice.
Click here for all responses from Staley.
